Greenleaf Trust Purchases 98 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $115.87 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day moving average is $115.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

