Group Ii Lp Column Sells 33,535 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $1,252,532.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Ii Lp Column also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 14,317 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $504,960.59.

On Friday, September 10th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 21,738 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $764,960.22.

On Monday, August 23rd, Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $2,141,775.60.

On Friday, August 20th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $136,533.12.

RAPT stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RAPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $169,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

