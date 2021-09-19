Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) Short Interest Down 54.5% in August

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the August 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Growth Capital Acquisition by 288.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 522,838 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,790,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,780,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 98,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,231,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GCAC remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,829. Growth Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

