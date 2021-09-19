Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $410.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $94,892.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774. 27.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 94,339 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 109.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

