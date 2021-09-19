Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Short Interest Update

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. 24.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $105.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GFED. TheStreet raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

