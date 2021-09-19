Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 362.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616,834 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554,932 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 424.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,857,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,820 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 364.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,949,000 after buying an additional 1,408,682 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 605.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,043,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,515,000 after buying an additional 896,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.65.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $67.23 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

