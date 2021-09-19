Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,045,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $149.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.96. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.38 and a 1-year high of $153.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

