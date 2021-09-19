Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 100 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $426.55 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $434.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,835 shares of company stock worth $18,663,305. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

