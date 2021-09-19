H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Update

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,031,700 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 730,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of HISJF stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. H.I.S. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

