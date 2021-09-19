Harmony (ONE) Reaches One Day Volume of $95.07 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $95.07 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harmony has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.04 or 0.00330662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00058879 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00128197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013000 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,177,812,565 coins and its circulating supply is 10,559,047,565 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

