Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $115,000 Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,584 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 91,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,794 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx stock opened at $153.78 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $159.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.