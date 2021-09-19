Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $69,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 94.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in PPG Industries by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $146.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.40. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.