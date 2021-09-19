Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,165,000 after acquiring an additional 58,243 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.36 and its 200-day moving average is $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

