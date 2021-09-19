Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,403 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,634,000 after buying an additional 298,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,754,000 after purchasing an additional 109,076 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,781,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,313 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

