Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,758 RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 6.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 17.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In related news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.68 on Friday. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

