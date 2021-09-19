Hashgard Price Hits $0.0002 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.56 million and $110,754.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00058932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00131124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00047469 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

GARD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

