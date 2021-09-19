Hayden Royal LLC Acquires 476 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,039,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,857,000 after buying an additional 1,204,927 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,062,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,760,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.59. 3,485,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,286. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

