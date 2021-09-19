Hayden Royal LLC Decreases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hayden Royal LLC reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,615,000 after buying an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,509,000 after buying an additional 31,933 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,489,000 after buying an additional 39,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,820,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,634,000 after buying an additional 215,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.11.

Shares of IQV traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.33. 929,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.02 and a 200-day moving average of $233.28. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $265.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

