Hayden Royal LLC Purchases Shares of 6,422 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,452,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.3% in the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 41,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $127.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,833,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,960. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.50. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $133.67.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

