Hayden Royal LLC Sells 259 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Hayden Royal LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,329,000 after purchasing an additional 717,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,915,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,696,744. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.