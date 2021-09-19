Hayden Royal LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 1.3% of Hayden Royal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,829,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,421. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $177.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.20.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

