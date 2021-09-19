HC Wainwright Lowers Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target to $8.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.