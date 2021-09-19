Head-To-Head Comparison: Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) vs. Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC)

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) and Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Better Choice and Long Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $42.59 million 2.22 -$59.33 million ($1.21) -2.64 Long Blockchain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Long Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Better Choice.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Better Choice shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Long Blockchain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Better Choice and Long Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00 Long Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Better Choice presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Better Choice’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Long Blockchain.

Volatility & Risk

Better Choice has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Long Blockchain has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Better Choice and Long Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -46.28% N/A -85.70% Long Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

About Better Choice

Better Choice Co., Inc. is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog. The company was founded on January 3, 2001 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

About Long Blockchain

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It also provides lemonade, a non-alcoholic ready-to-drink functional beverage under The Original Long Island brand name; and aloe juice under the ALO Juice brand. In addition, the company focuses on the exploration and investment in Blockchain technology business. Further, it offers loyalty, incentive, reward, and gift card programs to a range of corporate and consumer brands. Long Blockchain Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

