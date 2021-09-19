Head-To-Head Contrast: RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) vs. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RocketLab and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RocketLab
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
|0
|4
|4
|0
|2.50
Profitability
This table compares RocketLab and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RocketLab
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
|10.34%
|2.81%
|1.65%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares RocketLab and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RocketLab
|N/A
|N/A
|-$12.34 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
|$747.70 million
|3.75
|$79.60 million
|$0.19
|119.00
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than RocketLab.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
30.5% of RocketLab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions beats RocketLab on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About RocketLab
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
