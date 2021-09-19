Head to Head Review: BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) vs. Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perficient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Perficient and BTRS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient $612.13 million 6.21 $30.18 million $2.04 56.62 BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -16.13

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perficient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Perficient and BTRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient 6.64% 20.43% 10.51% BTRS N/A -23.07% -11.26%

Risk & Volatility

Perficient has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Perficient and BTRS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient 0 0 5 0 3.00 BTRS 0 1 8 0 2.89

Perficient currently has a consensus price target of $118.20, suggesting a potential upside of 2.34%. BTRS has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.08%. Given BTRS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than Perficient.

Summary

Perficient beats BTRS on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

