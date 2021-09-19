Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Gap Down to $86.07

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $86.07, but opened at $83.61. Helios Technologies shares last traded at $83.61, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.