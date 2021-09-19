Helmet.insure One Day Trading Volume Hits $721,167.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $10.67 million and $721,167.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00072248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00120841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00176970 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.23 or 0.07015137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,354.21 or 0.99781656 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.07 or 0.00855648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,948,980 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.