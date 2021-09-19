Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 205 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 325.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after buying an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,258,000 after purchasing an additional 65,858 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.45.

NYSE:GD opened at $195.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $206.46. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.