Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 558 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after buying an additional 640,591 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,158,000 after buying an additional 395,668 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,024,000 after buying an additional 54,943 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

