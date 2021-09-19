Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $206,000. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.6% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 22,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

