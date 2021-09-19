Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 346,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 20,006 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in General Mills by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after buying an additional 23,394 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in General Mills by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after acquiring an additional 145,541 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills by 7.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

NYSE:GIS opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

