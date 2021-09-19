HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,534,000 after acquiring an additional 380,135 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,303,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,016,000 after buying an additional 59,619 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after buying an additional 528,008 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,211,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,976,000 after buying an additional 373,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEGA has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.20.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $131.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 824.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.01 and its 200 day moving average is $127.81. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. Research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -8.76%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.