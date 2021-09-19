HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 151,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 96,524 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 384,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 118,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $23.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRBK shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

