HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,936 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,288,000 after purchasing an additional 32,205 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,321,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 290,143 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RBA. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.