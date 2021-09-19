HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 12,864 Shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,864 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edify Acquisition were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,928,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAC stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

