HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,490 Shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $145,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $961,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,991,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHAC opened at $9.73 on Friday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

