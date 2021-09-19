Home REIT (LON:HOME) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.00

Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50), with a volume of 2060480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Home REIT’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%.

