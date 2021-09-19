Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stake Cut by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527,727 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,689,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 599.9% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,624,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.26 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

