HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.840-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.04.

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. HP has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

