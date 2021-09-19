HSBC Downgrades Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) to Hold

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $275.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, VTB Capital raised shares of Pao Novatek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Pao Novatek stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. Pao Novatek has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $268.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.28.

NOVATEK JSC engages in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It operates through the following geographical segments: Russia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, The Middle East, and Other. The Russia segment includes exploration, development, production and processing of hydrocarbons, and sales of natural gas, stable gas condensate, other gas and gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil.

