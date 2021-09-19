Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $485.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $485.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $8.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $407.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,295. The business has a fifty day moving average of $425.48 and a 200-day moving average of $429.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Humana by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,991,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,312,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

