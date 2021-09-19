Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 27.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 653,633 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 141,179 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

