HUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $230.45 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. HUSD has a total market cap of $481.42 million and approximately $230.45 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00058787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00129771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00046615 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 480,959,849 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

