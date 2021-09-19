Hywin Holdings Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:HYW) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 22nd

Hywin’s (NASDAQ:HYW) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 22nd. Hywin had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $30,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYW opened at $6.35 on Friday. Hywin has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hywin stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Hywin at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

