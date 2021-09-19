Idle 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $225,575.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $5.28 or 0.00011041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $13.30 million and $225,575.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idle has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00071458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00120598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00174236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.73 or 0.07027852 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,681.59 or 0.99799452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.32 or 0.00852545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002620 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

