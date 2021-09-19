Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDRSF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS IDRSF opened at $24.33 on Thursday. Idorsia has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

