iExec RLC Price Hits $3.84 on Top Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One iExec RLC coin can currently be bought for $3.84 or 0.00008083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $307.79 million and $21.37 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00059111 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00130938 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013124 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046874 BTC.
iExec RLC Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “
iExec RLC Coin Trading
