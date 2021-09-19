Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,102 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Incyte worth $17,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 67.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after buying an additional 1,205,769 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,635,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 52.2% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,871,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after buying an additional 289,496 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 436,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,681,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.27. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $70.97 and a 52 week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,493 shares of company stock worth $2,735,797 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

