Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

ILPT stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,416,000 after buying an additional 509,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,179,000 after buying an additional 143,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after buying an additional 69,543 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 119,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

