Insider Buying: Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Major Shareholder Buys $11,323,677.00 in Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc acquired 1,468,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

9830 Macarthur, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 10,000 shares of Aterian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $73,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of Aterian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00.

On Monday, August 30th, 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of Aterian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $489,102.90.

ATER opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.07. Aterian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $395.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 4.12.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ATER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

